STORE Capital Releases 2020 Annual Stockholder Letter

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) - Get Report, an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced the release of its 2020 annual letter to stockholders authored by Chief Executive Officer Christopher H. Volk. The letter may be viewed and downloaded from STORE Capital's Investor Relations website at ir.storecapital.com under CEO Letters.

In the letter, Mr. Volk reflects on STORE Capital's business model which helped position the Company for success during a turbulent and challenging year that was unlike any other. He outlines the four "Table Stakes" STORE Capital deems essential for investing in STORE real estate as an asset class: 1) unit-level profit and loss statements, 2) master leases wherever possible, 3) invest at or below replacement cost, and 4) yields exceeding the auction marketplace. The four Table Stakes are essential for creating senior contracts, which proved important during 2020.

"Over the past ten years, we have been unfailingly consistent in our approach to our asset class and have publicly disclosed our Table Stakes adherence. In so doing, we have largely found that we have a singular view regarding this asset class that effectively places STORE in a class of its own. And in 2020, this made all the difference," said Mr. Volk.

Mr. Volk also shares details on the unprecedented impact of the pandemic, mandatory shutdowns, and property closures, and how STORE was able to navigate through economic disruption, along with optimism for the future. "There will be many positives to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. An elevated ability to productively work remotely stands to improve our work-life balance. Likewise, our ability to remotely positively touch and inspire others, as in our inaugural externship program. As for our customers, the pandemic has inspired operational and business model enhancements that stand to make them emerge stronger from this collective experience. With all this in mind, we look forward to the coming years with the excitement for the good we will deliver and the asset class we uniquely and proudly address."

