STORE Capital Publishes Annual Corporate Responsibility Report

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) - Get Report, an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced the publication of its second annual Corporate Responsibility Report providing an overview of the Company's commitment to sustainability, social responsibility and governance, and highlighting progress made over the last year.

"We at STORE Capital are fully committed to the principles of building a sustainable organization that serves the best interests of all our stakeholders - our customers, employees, stockholders, business partners, communities and the environment," said Mary Fedewa, STORE Capital's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The benefits of strong ESG practices and an all-stakeholder approach to managing our company were never more evident than during the pandemic. While STORE Capital emerged from these challenging times in a strong position, we attribute much of our success to our close partnerships with our stakeholders. We are proud to issue our second annual Corporate Responsibility Report today and look forward to continuing to make our contribution to broadening awareness of corporate responsibility."

STORE Capital's full Corporate Responsibility Report can be found on the Company website at https://www.storecapital.com/corporate-responsibility/.

