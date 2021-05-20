STORE Capital Announces Pricing Of $515 Million Securitization

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) - Get Report, an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced that it priced $515 million of long-term fixed-rate notes designated as STORE Master Funding Net-Lease Mortgage Notes, Series 2021-1. This will be the tenth note issuance under STORE's Master Funding debt program, its proprietary structured debt financing vehicle.

The notes will be issued in four classes in a private placement to premier institutional buyers. Notes aggregating $337 million are expected to be rated AAA by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services (S&P) and include $168.5 million of 7-year Class A-1 notes issued at an interest rate of 2.12% and $168.5 million of 12-year Class A-2 notes issued at an interest rate of 2.96%. Two classes are expected to be rated A+ by S&P and include $89 million of 7-year Class A-3 notes issued at an interest rate of 2.86% and $89 million of 12-year Class A‑4 notes issued at an interest rate of 3.70%. The weighted average interest cost of the notes was 2.80%, comprised of 2.38% on the 7-year notes and 3.22% on the 12-year notes. The transaction is expected to close on June 29, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

This transaction effectively refinances more than $170 million of previously issued Master Funding notes that were prepayable without penalty. This refinancing includes issuances to be prepaid in May and July of 2021, which bear a weighted average interest rate of 4.98%, and will provide STORE with an annual interest savings of approximately $3.8 million. Following the prepayment of both classes, the debt issuance will extend the weighted average life of STORE's term borrowings from 6.4 to 6.9 years.

"We are thrilled with the execution of this Master Funding transaction. Not only does it substantially reduce our cost of capital, but it also speaks to the resiliency of our portfolio through a global pandemic. I'd like to welcome all the new investors to the program and thank our existing investors who continue to support our Master Funding program, as part of our tenth issuance. I'm also grateful to the entire STORE team for executing such a successful debt transaction at an overall coupon of 2.80%, the lowest since the inception of our Master Funding program," said Mary Fedewa, STORE Capital's President and Chief Executive Officer.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,600 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.

