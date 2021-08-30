StorageMart Builds Brand New Store In Overland Park, Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The family-owned self storage company headquartered in Columbia, MO opens its newest store at 7240 Shawnee Mission Parkway in Overland Park, Kansas.

This brand new building was constructed from the ground up to offer Overland Park consumers a more modern self storage experience - complete with the capability for contactless facility access via the StorageUnlocked app , available for iOS and Android devices.

Equipped with brilliant, ultra-bright lighting fixtures, the facility features an electronic gate with keypad access, 24-hour video surveillance cameras, and a friendly team of self self storage experts to help customers get the most value out of their rental.

All of the storage units at this location are climate controlled, available in a variety of sizes, and many are accessible via fully enclosed loading bays for the best possible customer experience - rain or shine.

About StorageMart: Dedicated to providing clean, well-lit storage units, and friendly customer service, StorageMart is the largest family-operated self storage company in the world, and is led by the Burnam family, industry pioneers for more than four generations. Through the " Store it Forward " charitable giving program, StorageMart gives back to the many communities it calls home. Find out more at https://www.storage-mart.com .

