The family operated storage company based in Columbia, Missouri expands footprint with a second location in the developing Minneapolis self storage market.

MINNEAPOLIS, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart has officially opened one of its newest self storage facilities at 150 Tyler Ave N in Hopkins, Minnesota.

The new acquisition adds a variety of climate controlled storage units available in different sizes to accommodate the storage needs of the community.

Upgrades to the property will include powerful, efficient LED lighting, 24-hour video surveillance cameras, and electronic gated facility access that is compatible with StorageUnlocked, an app for customers that enables touchless access to our facility.

This location is also notable for its conveniently located elevators and loading docks which will make moving heavy or bulky items easier for customers. Now celebrating its grand opening, StorageMart at 150 Tyler Ave N in Hopkins is ready for business.

About StorageMart: Dedicated to providing clean, well-lit storage units, and friendly customer service, StorageMart is the largest family operated self storage company in the world, and is led by the Burnam family, stalwarts of the industry for four generations. Through the "Store it Forward'' charitable giving program, StorageMart gives back to the many communities it calls home. Find out more at https://www.storage-mart.com .

Contact: Sarah Little573.449.0091 Sarah.Little@storage-mart.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/storagemart-acquires-new-location-in-hopkins-minnesota-301284569.html

SOURCE StorageMart