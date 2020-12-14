Storage Solutions For COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be In-Stock And Ready To Ship By December 31, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Low Temp Storage has freezers available to ship to your location by January 15, 2021, when ordered by December 31, 2020.

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Low Temp Storage has freezers available to ship to your location by January 15, 2021, when ordered by December 31, 2020. We have four different options to select from that have provided low-temp solutions for customers across the globe for over 20 years.

At United Low Temp Storage, we have come together to address the urgent demand for safe and secure ultra-low temperature storage of vaccines. To address this urgent demand, we have unitedly assembled four stand-alone vial freezers that cool to -40℉ to -120℉.

"Our Low Temp Storage freezers are energy efficient, reliable, environmentally friendly, and provide fast freezing," states Denys Karia, CEO United Low Temp Storage. "These freezers have been used for the cooling of biological samples, the treatment of electronic and mechanical components, chemicals, and specialty frozen foods throughout America, South East Asia, Oceania, Europe, and the Middle East."

With our operation philosophies of "Credit, Innovation, Service and Mutual Benefit," we are United to create a brilliant future together.

For more information about us, visit www.unitedlowtempstorage.com

ABOUT THE FREEZERS

Low Temp Standard

The standard solution is an efficient and well-reviewed ultra-low temperature mini chest-style freezer with a 50L cooling capacity. Used for deep freezing of biological laboratory samples.

Capacity: 50 Liters

Temperature Range: - 40℉ to -120 ℉

Inner Dimensions: 18" x 13.5" x 11"

Low Temp Standard - Upright

This 50L upright freezer has the same cooling capacity as our standard solution. It's size and ability make it one of the most popular solutions we have to offer.

Capacity: 50 Liter

Temperature Range: -40°F to -120°F

Inner Dimensions: 14" x 17" x 16"

Low Temp Large

This large-capacity, upright storage freezer is by far the preferred proven solution, perfect for today's demands. It's internal size and ultra-low temperature capabilities present this freezer as the perfect option for a mid-range sized solution.

Capacity: 80 Liters

Temperature Range: - 40℉ to -120 ℉

Inner Dimensions: 15" x 16" x 20"

Low Temp Deluxe

The deluxe solution is a great fit for organizations with excess storage needs. This chest-style container's internal size is 308L, giving it the largest cooling capacity of solutions offered.

Capacity: 308 Liters

Temperature Range: - 40℉ to -120 ℉

Inner Dimensions: 40 x 20.5" x 24.5"

CONTACT INFORMATION: Denys Karia, CEO (available for interviews)Phone: 952-457-3145Email: denys@unitedlowtempstorage.com

