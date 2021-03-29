Stoneweg US Announces "Green" Partnership With Environmental Champion Arbor Day Foundation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneweg US, a real estate investment firm specializing in multifamily acquisitions and developments, announced its official partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees across the country and around the world. As a partner, Stoneweg US joins over 200 major corporations in The Time for Trees initiative: the foundation's pledge to plant 100 million trees in forests and communities around the world in 2021.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Arbor Day Foundation whose mission is very much aligned with our own core principles and corporate values," said Patrick Richard, CEO for Stoneweg US. "To be able to realize our commitment to environmental sustainability on such a powerful platform brings everything we care about to fruition in a major way."

"Thanks to partners like Stoneweg US, we can continue to work towards our 100 million trees goal in the Time for Trees initiative," said Dan Lambe, President, Arbor Day Foundation. "This effort sets an example for the surrounding communities on how trees can be used as a critical part of healthier and more sustainable living."

On behalf of Varia, Stoneweg US has donated $150,000 to plant a total of 150,000 trees in the Texas Longleaf Pine Forest and the Florida Eglin Air Force Base, to help restore more than 25,000 acres of native forests and maintain native ecosystems in both areas.

"The Time for Trees initiative provides an excellent opportunity for us to collaborate with our properties and residents on something that will not only have a positive impact on the environment now, but also for many years to come…which by definition is the essence of sustainability," said Thomas Stanchak, Senior Asset Manager for Stoneweg US.

The Company will enlist their property management partners to assist with activation by planting 10 trees for every new and renewed lease that is signed at the 44 participating properties which comprise over 10,000 units. The proximity of participating properties to the two forests will determine where trees are planted, and properties will drive awareness with social media campaigns using the #timefortrees. The partnership is slated to run through the end of 2021.

About Stoneweg USStoneweg US is a multifamily real estate investment and development firm located in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg with a portfolio of over 12,000 units valued over $1 Billion. The Company invests in multifamily assets positioned for strong growth and focuses on increasing investor returns, while improving resident experience through a variety of value-add strategies. For more information, please visit: www.stoneweg.us.

About the Arbor Day FoundationFounded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters and valued partners. Since 1972, more than 400 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to help others understand and use trees as a solution to many of the global issues we face today, including air quality, water quality, climate change, deforestation, poverty and hunger.

As one of the world's largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at: www.arborday.org.

