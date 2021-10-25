Stoneridge To Present At The Gabelli Funds 45th Annual Automotive Symposium

NOVI, Mich., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) - Get Stoneridge, Inc. Report today announced that Jon DeGaynor, president and chief executive officer, and Matt Horvath, chief financial officer and treasurer, will participate in the Gabelli Funds 45 th Annual Automotive Symposium with a fireside chat at 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday, November 1, 2021. Details on how to join the fireside chat via webcast will be posted to the " Investors/Webcasts & Presentations" section of the Company's website ( www.stoneridge.com) prior to the presentation.

About Stoneridge, Inc.Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a leading designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at Stoneridge.com.

SOURCE Stoneridge, Inc.