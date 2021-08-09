Stoneridge To Present At J.P. Morgan 2021 Auto Conference

NOVI, Mich., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) - Get Report today announced that Jon DeGaynor, president and chief executive officer, and Bob Krakowiak, chief financial officer, will participate in the J.P. Morgan 2021 Auto Conference with a presentation at 3:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Details on how to join the presentation via webcast will be posted to the "Investors/Webcasts & Presentations" section of the Company's website ( www.stoneridge.com) prior to the presentation.

About Stoneridge, Inc.Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at Stoneridge.com.

