Stoner's Pizza Joint Announces Denver, CO Expansion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoner's Pizza Joint, a quick-service pizza franchise, announced today that it will be expanding its footprint to Denver, Colorado. The first location at 6460 E. Yale Avenue, Denver, CO 80222 is expected to open in September 2021 in the Yale Retail Center. The brand plans to ramp up growth through a selective strategy and aims to open several locations in the Denver market over the next three years.

"Our expansion into the Denver, CO market is an exciting chapter in our growth story. We believe our brand will resonate well with the Denver culture and look forward to expanding outside of our current southeast footprint," said Chairman of the Board, Mark Groussman. "We want to continue to target markets such as Denver with strong growth and provide opportunity for new franchisees."

The Denver expansion will be led by Jason Goetz, former Regional Manager of SOL Mexican Cocina. "The Denver market is a natural fit for Stoner's Pizza Joint. I am thrilled to lead the opening of Stoner's first store here and eager to grow the brand throughout the city," said Jason Goetz.

Stoner's Pizza Joint is a delivery and takeout focused concept featuring fresh, high-quality food prepared in-house daily with minimal production time, including proprietary recipes for the pizza dough, sauce, and cheese blend. Menu items include a variety of specialty pizzas, calzones, strombolis, sandwiches, hickory-smoked chicken wings made daily in-house, freshly prepared salads, and freshly baked desserts.

About Stoner's Pizza JointFounded in 2013, Stoner's Pizza Joint launched its franchising program in late 2018 along with fresh new branding and a business model that has proven resilient to massive changes sweeping the food industry. For more information, visit https://www.stonerspizzajoint.com, or call 954-982-6618.

Stoner's Pizza Joint is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help the brand grow nationwide in college town markets and high growth regions. Prospective franchisees should have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The ideal candidate is a proven, multi-unit operator in the restaurant industry and has a strong knowledge of their market. Stoner's Pizza Joint's Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) reveals an estimated initial investment range of $90,000 to $206,000 for the first location, including a franchise fee of $25,000.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Stoner's Pizza Joint, contact the Stoner's Pizza Joint Franchise Development team, at scott@stonerspizzajoint.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Scott Mobley // Stoner's Pizza Joint706-410-0667 312654@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stoners-pizza-joint-announces-denver-co-expansion-301317190.html

SOURCE Stoner's Pizza Joint