Stocking A Fab Shop Is Easier Than Ever Before With American Torch Tip Company's New Website

ATTC Is Now Providing 24/7 Digital Access to American-Made Welding and Cutting Solutions for an Evolving Industry

BRADENTON, Fla., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Torch Tip Co., a global leader in welding product manufacturing, recently announced the launch of their new, upgraded website. This updated site adds a sharp new look and feel, which allows users to seamlessly navigate over 20,000 products and cost-saving solutions, such as the GCS25 program, which guarantees savings of 25% on plasma cutting consumable spend for select systems.

"We are proud to continue our tradition of re-investment in tools and resources that will allow us to better meet the needs of our customers," says Bill Schriver, Executive Sales Director at American Torch Tip Co.

"With the launch of this new website, American Torch Tip Co. will be able to communicate the full breadth of our offering of products and solutions designed to optimize welding and cutting operations and to provide great economy and high quality to users around the world."

The website features testimonials, brochures, technical guides, cut charts, a wealth of blog articles, and e-catalogs for MIG Welding, TIG welding, plasma cutting, oxy-fuel cutting, laser-cutting, and thermal spray.

Users can request a catalog, view schematics, learn about product solutions, and browse ATTC's entire product offering and request a quote with the click of a button. A live chat feature is also available during business hours.

About American Torch Tip Co.: With over 80 years of manufacturing experience, several patented technologies, and a robust global distribution network, ATTC is a one-stop-shop for thousands of products spanning six welding and cutting technologies. Backed by some of the best warranties in the industry and the American Way guarantee, ATTC offers both off-the-shelf and custom-tailored solutions to save you time and expense.

