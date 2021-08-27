StockGraphy And Epic Games Conclude Reseller Agreement Of RealityCapture

BEGIN3D, the website for selling RealityCapture and transmitting information about industrial use cases of 3D tech, will be launched.

TOKYO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StockGraphy Inc. and Epic Games, Inc. conclude reseller agreement of RealityCapture. With the conclusion of this agreement, StockGraphy launches "BEGIN3D.com", the website for selling RealityCapture and transmitting information about industrial use cases of 3D technologies in Japan.

About our website"BEGIN3D.com"

BEGIN3D.com is the website for selling RealityCapture and transmitting information about industrial use cases of 3D technologies operated by StockGraphy for Japanese users. BEGIN3D.com will continue to update information to strive to popularize 3D technologies and photogrammetry in Japanese industries.

The URL of "BEGIN3D.com"

https://www.begin3d.com/

(Japanese language only.)

About RealityCapture

RealityCapture is the state-of-the-art photogrammetry software solution. Create high-precision 3D models from images and/or laser scans automatically.

It is currently the fastest solution on the market, which brings effectivity to your work and allows you to focus on your targets.

RealityCapture is used for the following production purposes.

Assets for Games

Visual effects and virtual reality

2D/3D mapping

Surveying

Digital Twins

Cultural heritage

Full body scanning

3D prints

© 2021, Epic Games, Inc. Epic Games, the Epic Games logo, RealityCapture, RealityCapture logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States of America and elsewhere. All rights reserved.

Contact

For inquiries regarding work requests, please contact the following URL.

https://www.stockgraphy.com/#contact

