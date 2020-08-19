Stock Yards Bancorp To Participate In A Series Of Investor Meetings

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in the Louisville, Indianapolis and Cincinnati metropolitan markets, today announced that James A.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) - Get Report, parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in the Louisville, Indianapolis and Cincinnati metropolitan markets, today announced that James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chief Executive Officer, and T. Clay Stinnett, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a series of virtual meetings with institutional investors on Thursday, August 20, 2020, hosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC.

Management's discussion materials to be used at this conference will be posted to the investor section of the Company's website, www.syb.com, on or before August 20, 2020.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $4.3 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company's common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol "SYBT."

