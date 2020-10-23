Stock Yards Bancorp Recognized By Newsweek As One Of America's Best Banks

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) - Get Report, the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company with offices in the Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati metropolitan markets, has been named to Newsweek magazine's inaugural listing of America's Best Banks 2021. Newsweek's ranking recognizes the financial institutions that "best serve their customer's needs in these challenging times". Stock Yards Bank was ranked as the Best "Small Bank" in the state of Kentucky.

"Stock Yards Bank is proud to have been named one of America's Best Banks by Newsweek magazine," said James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Stock Yard Bank's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Since 1904, we have focused on providing superior, personal service to the businesses, individuals and families in the communities we serve. Being on the list of Best Banks in America is due to the hard work and commitment of the Stock Yards' employees and their unrelenting focus on the customer."

Hillebrand added, "Stock Yards has thrived for more than 100 years by combining the products and services that customers need with the accessibility and personal service they demand. We take great pride in offering the 'best of both worlds' - modern banking services with a community bank feel. Whether a small business looking to grow, a large corporation seeking new solutions, a growing family finding a new home or customers navigating long term financial planning, we always strive to delight our customers."

Newsweek magazine worked in partnership with LendingTree, the online loan marketplace and comparison site for financial services, to create this inaugural list of the Best Banks in America. Newsweek's announcement states, "From a universe of more than 2,500 FDIC-insured institutions, we assessed U.S. banks and the savings and checking accounts they offer based on 55 separate factors to come up with a best-in-class option in 19 categories."

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $4.3 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1998 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that was established in 1904 and has 40 bank offices in the Louisville, Indianapolis and Cincinnati metropolitan areas, offering banking services to individuals, families, small businesses and corporations as well as wealth management and trust services to its customers.

