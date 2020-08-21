STOCK REPORT -- Nationally Ranked Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation Of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked securities litigation firm, is investigating whether Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) - Get Report and certain of its executives may be liable for securities fraud.

If you are a shareholder or option holder that suffered losses in Blink Charging, and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at dschwartz@labaton.com or recover@labaton.com.

On August 19, 2020, analyst Culper Research issued a report on Blink Charging, contending that "the Company has vastly exaggerated the size of its EV charging network in order to siphon money from the pockets of investors to insiders. Blink claims that 'EV drivers can easily charge at any of its 15,000 charging stations' but we estimate the Company's functional public charging station network consists of just 2,192 stations, a mere 15% of this claim." Culper continued that its "investigators confirmed what Blink's financials already suggest: almost no one uses Blink's charging stations, many of which are in utterly decrepit condition." On this news, the price of Blink Charging shares has fallen precipitously, on August 20, 2020 losing over 20% on extraordinary volume.

