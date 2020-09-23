PR N°C2969C STMicroelectronics Updates on Supervisory Board Decision On Dividend Geneva, September 23, 2020 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, reported an...

STMicroelectronics Updates on Supervisory Board Decision On Dividend

Geneva, September 23, 2020 - STMicroelectronics (STM) - Get Report, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, reported an update on its cash dividend distribution.

In light of the current global societal and economic environment caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, the STMicroelectronics NV Supervisory Board has decided to maintain the distribution of a cash dividend of US$0.168 per outstanding share of the Company's common stock, as approved by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on June 17, 2020.

