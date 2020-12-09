PR N° C2974C STMicroelectronics to be Carbon Neutral by 2027 Comprehensive roadmap covers the reduction of direct and indirect emissions, including product transportation, business travel, and employee commuting Will source 100% renewable energy by 2027...

Geneva, Switzerland, December 9, 2020 - STMicroelectronics (STM) - Get Report, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced its goal to become carbon neutral by 2027, the earliest date anticipated for any semiconductor company globally. ST's comprehensive roadmap to carbon neutrality includes two specific targets: compliance with the 1.5°C scenario defined at the Paris COP21 by 2025, which implies a 50% reduction of direct and indirect emissions compared to 2018, and the sourcing of 100% renewable energy by 2027.

ST's action plan will reduce:

Its direct emissions of greenhouse gases (scope 1), mainly through investment in equipment to burn the gases remaining after manufacturing;

Its overall energy consumption (scope 2);

Its emissions from product transportation, business travel, and employee commuting (scope 3);

Remaining emissions through the identification and implementation of the most credible and relevant carbon avoidance and sequestration programs.

ST will also source 100% renewable energy by 2027 through a combination of on-site solar installations, green-power purchase agreements and green certificates. The target compares to a baseline of 26%­ in 2019.

ST will also implement collaborative programs and partnerships in all its ecosystems to promote carbon neutrality among all stakeholders and to encourage environmental innovations.

Within the framework of this program, ST has joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) 1. The SBTi has approved ST's targets related to 1.5°C compliance, on direct and indirect greenhouse-gas emissions and sourcing of renewable energy.

"Sustainability is part of our DNA, values, and business model, and we have achieved strong results across all key metrics throughout the last 25 years. The innovative technologies we develop play a key role in helping to solve our customers' challenges, and we believe they also bring an important contribution to overcome global environmental, social, and societal challenges. We have obtained solid results with our previous plans, but we will do more," said Jean-Marc Chery, STMicroelectronics' President & CEO. " ST is stepping up its ambition and plans for the sustainability of its operations. We will become carbon neutral by 2027, for the 40 th anniversary of ST's creation. We have built a comprehensive program with very ambitious targets for a company with such a large, global manufacturing footprint, and we will be working with key partners and stakeholders in a collaborative approach."

ST has been actively working on reducing its environmental footprint through dedicated programs for many years. In 2019 it had already achieved the goals it had set for 2025 regarding greenhouse gas emission reduction, with a 21% reduction per unit of production compared with 2016.

NOTE TO EDITORS

Sustainability and sustainable technology at the heart of ST' vision and solutions

Sustainability at ST guides the way we innovate, behave, and conduct our business and through relationships with customers, partners, and employees, - driven by our values: integrity, people, and excellence. ST's technologies are enablers of safer, greener mobility and advanced power and energy management across all type of systems and devices. We are the inventors and market leader in smart power technologies, and we continue to lead the movement to more energy-efficient technologies with strategic programs focusing on enabling higher-performance solutions for our customers across the markets we serve with semiconductor technologies and products based on Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN).

Through our "Sustainable Technology Program" started in 2011, we design products by systematically taking into consideration the environmental impact of the device throughout its lifecycle, including responsible sourcing, eco-design, manufacturing, transportation, usage, and end-of-life processing. The percentage of new products that are classified as "responsible" in our portfolio increased from 50% in 2018 to 62% in 2019. In 2025 we will triple the percentage of revenue generated by responsible products vs 2016.

Partnering and monitoring to accelerate our achievements

Our environmental performance and management systems are regularly evaluated and certified through internal and third-party audits. Our effective 2019 performance and management approach were recognized with an A score in the 2020 CDP Climate Change list, positioning ST among leaders in climate transparency and actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop the low-carbon economy. We also reiterated our proactive commitment to reducing our carbon footprint by joining the 99 signatory companies of the French Business Climate Pledge. Our longstanding efforts were recognized again in 2020, with ST's presence for the third consecutive year in the Dow Jones Sustainability World index.

The STMicroelectronics 2020 Sustainability Report (2019 performance) can be viewed here and downloaded as a PDF here .

About STMicroelectronicsAt ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with our 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology.

Further information can be found at www.st.com .

1 The Science Based Targets initiative is a collaboration between the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the World Resources Institute (WRI), the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), and the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). It encourages companies to set targets for reducing Greenhouse Gas emissions based on scientific data, in order to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. It already includes more than 1,000 companies worldwide.

