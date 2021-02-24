STMicroelectronics Publishes Its 2020 Annual Report Form 20-F

Geneva, February 24, 2021 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, published today its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 and filed it...

Geneva, February 24, 2021 - STMicroelectronics (STM) - Get Report, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, published today its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 and filed it with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Company's Form 20-F based on U.S. GAAP and complete audited financial statements is available at www.st.com and at www.sec.gov.

A hard copy version of the report is available free of charge from ST's Investor Relations Department: +41 22 929 5920 or investors.st.com .

About STMicroelectronicsAt ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com .

