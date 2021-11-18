STMicroelectronics announces changes in the Executive Committee Geneva, November 18, 2021 - Upon the proposal of ST's President & CEO Jean-Marc Chery, the Supervisory Board of STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) has approved the following changes to the...

STMicroelectronics announces changes in the Executive Committee

Geneva, November 18, 2021 - Upon the proposal of ST's President & CEO Jean-Marc Chery, the Supervisory Board of STMicroelectronics (STM) - Get STMicroelectronics NV ADR RegS Report has approved the following changes to the Executive Committee, entrusted with the management of the Company and led by Mr. Chery as its Chairman. These changes will be effective January 1 st, 2022.

Marco Cassis will be appointed President, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group. In addition to his Product Group role, Cassis will retain a number of corporate responsibilities, namely Strategy Development, System Research and Applications and the Innovation Office.

Remi El-Ouazzane will be appointed President of the Microcontroller and Digital ICs Group, following Claude Dardanne's decision to retire at the end of the year from this position. El-Ouazzane is joining ST from Intel, where he has been Chief Operating Officer of Intel's Artificial Intelligence Products Group and, more recently, Chief Strategy Officer of the Datacenter Platform Group.

Lorenzo Grandi is confirmed in his Chief Financial Officer role and will be appointed President of Finance, Purchasing, ERM and Resilience.

Jerome Roux, currently Executive Vice President, Asia Pacific Region, will be appointed President, Sales & Marketing. His responsibilities will include ST Regions (EMEA, Americas, Asia Pacific and China), on top of the Global Key Account and Demand Planning organizations.

The following Presidents are confirmed in their current roles:

Orio Bellezza, President, Technology, Manufacturing, Quality and Supply Chain;

Rajita D'Souza, Chief Human Resources Officer, President, Human Resources & Corporate Social Responsibility;

Marco Monti, President, Automotive and Discrete Group;

Steven Rose, President, Legal Counsel.

" The key enablers and critical success factors to continue to improve ST's fundamental, long-term value are people, leadership and teamwork, fully aligned on our well-established strategy and focused on clear goals. Together with the Executive Committee, I am determined to continue to uphold ST's value proposition to shareholders, customers, people and society at large, with a strong focus on sustainability, digital transformation and value creation and executing on our Independent Device Manufacturer model» said Jean-Marc Chery, President & CEO of STMicroelectronics.

The biographies of ST's Executive Committee are available here .

Biography of Remi El-Ouazzane

Remi El-Ouazzane started his career at Texas Instruments (TI) in 1997. He worked through various roles of increasing responsibility in engineering and business across the broadband, mobile and embedded processing divisions over 15 years, rising to Vice-President and general manager of the Open Multimedia Applications Platform (OMAP). El-Ouazzane was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Movidius in 2013, responsible for driving its vision processing unit (VPU) hardware and software technologies to advance the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the Internet of Things. With the acquisition of Movidius by Intel in 2016, El-Ouazzane joined Intel's New Technology Group as vice president and general manager. In 2018, El-Ouazzane became Chief Operating Officer of Intel's Artificial Intelligence Products Group, overseeing edge to cloud AI accelerators engineering and product management. From 2020, he was the Chief Strategy Officer of Intel's Datacenter Platform Group, driving multiple strategic initiatives in the data center and cloud markets, including the acquisition of Habana Labs to strengthen Intel's portfolio of technologies for the cloud AI processor market.

El-Ouazzane was born in Épinay-sur-Seine, France in 1973 and graduated from the Grenoble Institute of Technology (INPG) in 1996 and the Grenoble Institute of Political Studies in 1997. He graduated from the General Management Program at Harvard Business School in 2004. In 2009, he was honored with the French-American Foundation's Young Leaders Award.

