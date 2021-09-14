STL Appoints Former Ericsson Executive Paolo Colella To Its Advisory Council

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH) , an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, today announced the appointment of Paolo Colella to its Advisory Council. A former Ericsson executive, Paolo will work closely with the STL leadership team and its board of directors to advise the company on the strategic roadmap for its Network Services Business.

Over the last decade, STL has built a strong expertise in offering tailored design, build, and management services for digital networks across India. Bolstered by its strong experience and the recent acquisition of Clearcomm, a UK-based network integration company, STL now wants to take Network Services Business global and explore opportunities in new segments such as Enterprise IoT and Data Centers. Paolo will guide STL's growth roadmap and contribute to the company's strategic outlook in the global markets.

Paolo comes with more than 25 years of experience in Telecommunications, Technology, and Professional Services and has a passion for digital technologies and the benefits they bring to society. Paolo has held prominent senior executive positions, including India CEO and Head of Global Systems Integration Business at Ericsson. Having led business operations across 20 countries, Paolo has vast global leadership experience in strategy, business development, service delivery, P&L management, and M&A. His areas of interest are XaaS, 5G, IoT, OSS/BSS, and AI-assisted operations.

Speaking on Paolo Colella's appointment, KS Rao, CEO, Network Services and Software Business, STL, said: "STL has proved its mettle in building scalable, highly responsive and agile networks that have set benchmarks for operational transformation, automation, and efficiency. As we take our experience and expertise to global markets, Paolo will have a crucial role to play. I am confident that STL will benefit from his extensive international experience and vast knowledge and further strengthen its global presence. I welcome him to STL and look forward to his counsel."

Commenting on his new association with STL, Paolo Colella said: "STL has created a niche as a company that offers technology-led solutions that will be the foundation of gigabit societies across the globe. I am excited to be associated with a company like STL that is extremely innovation-centred and leads the way in enabling digital transformation at the edge."

