Stitch Fix Expands Service With The Launch Of Stitch Fix Freestyle

Stitch Fix announces Stitch Fix Freestyle, a major milestone in the evolution of the service enabling everyone to shop personalized recommendations in their own personal store.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) - Get Stitch Fix, Inc. Class A Report The leading online personal shopping and styling service, Stitch Fix , announced the launch of Stitch Fix Freestyle ™- a differentiated shopping experience, where anyone can discover and instantly buy items that are thoughtfully curated for them based on their personal style preferences, fit and size. For the first time ever, anyone will be able to purchase items directly from Stitch Fix without ordering a Fix first.

Stitch Fix Freestyle is an incredibly effective way to shop, offering today's consumer efficiency and convenience, giving them the opportunity to browse a personalized and shoppable outfit feed for inspiration and discovery, and eliminating the need to endlessly scroll and filter for relevant items. Shoppers who want a specific item can also buy pieces curated just for them, from a variety of easily accessible categories and departments, brands and seasonal trending shops.

Elizabeth Spaulding, CEO of Stitch Fix said, "After a decade head-start in personalization, we're reimagining the future of ecommerce, with the consumer at the center of it. The introduction of Stitch Fix Freestyle delivers true personalized shopping, envisioned for today's consumer, who wants a highly-curated and personal experience."

Similar to our existing Fix offering, Stitch Fix Freestyle uses your Style Profile inputs, size, fit and style preferences to curate your personal online shop so you can discover and instantly buy pieces that meet your style needs across casual, workwear, occasion, active, athleisure, loungewear and sleepwear and more. Within Stitch Fix Freestyle, there are a number of differentiated & new features, including:

Trending for You - Stylish outfits we think will look great on you.

- Stylish outfits we think will look great on you. Complete Your Looks - Outfits we style around pieces you already purchased from Stitch Fix.

- Outfits we style around pieces you already purchased from Stitch Fix. Featured Brands - Shop an assortment of your favorite brands.

Shop an assortment of your favorite brands. Categories - A selection of clothing and accessories categories with item recommendations personalized just for you in your size, including:

A selection of clothing and accessories categories with item recommendations personalized just for you in your size, including: Shop by Department - Easily find what you're looking for when you need something specific.

Easily find what you're looking for when you need something specific.

Fresh Finds - Trend & seasonally-led shops.

Trend & seasonally-led shops.

Expert Picks -Coming soon, "Expert Picks," are a type of Category that contains collections that have been curated by an "expert" with a unique style point of view (i.e. an influencer, celebrity, stylist, or client).

No two Stitch Fix Freestyle experiences are the same, as each set of recommendations is driven by the shopper's unique preferences, size and fit. Styles refresh frequently throughout the day with inventory availability, so there's always something new to try. Shipping, returns and exchanges are free and there is no styling fee or minimum order required to shop with Stitch Fix Freestyle.

Stitch Fix Freestyle will offer the brands you know and love for women and men at launch and beyond, including Free People, Universal Standard, Vince, Madewell, Mother, Rag & Bone, The North Face, Club Monaco, Girlfriend Collective. In the coming weeks, Stitch Fix will also be adding styles from new brands including Adidas, Good American, Vans, Levis, DKNY and Champion with plans to add additional brands in the coming months.

Women and men in the United States can access Stitch Fix Freestyle by visiting www.stitchfix.com or on the Stitch Fix mobile app ( iOS or Android ), enter their email address and answer a few questions to unlock a highly personalized shopping feed, and a wide range of trending shops and departments. Existing customers can access Stitch Fix Freestyle once logged into their account.

About Stitch Fix:Stitch Fix is the world's leading online personalized shopping experience. Our unique business model combines the human touch of expert stylists with the precision of advanced data science. Since our founding in 2011, we've served as a trusted style partner to millions of people, helping adults and kids get dressed every day feeling like their best selves. The Stitch Fix team is building a transformative and inclusive ecommerce model, an ecosystem of shopping experiences based on convenience and guided discovery that makes it radically simple and delightful for customers to discover and buy what they love. For more, visit https://www.stitchfix.com .

