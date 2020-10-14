Stingray To Release Its Financial Results For The Second Quarter Of Fiscal 2021

MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) will release its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after the markets close. Management will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results the next day, November 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Details of the Conference CallVia the internet at www.stingray.com Via telephone: (877) 223-4471 or (647) 788-4922 Conference Call RebroadcastA rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, December 15, 2020, by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and entering passcode 7998250.

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com.

