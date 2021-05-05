Stingray Announces Further Launches Of Free, Ad-supported TV Channels And SVOD Services With 13 Partners Worldwide

Qello Concerts by Stingray, Stingray Karaoke, Stingray Classica and Stingray Naturescape expand distribution

Alteox, Amazon Prime Video Channels, ChannelBox, Maskatel, Pluto TV, Pzaz, Rakuten TV, Redbox, Rostelecom, Ruutu, Samsung TV Plus, Totalplay and Zeasn add Stingray services to their content offering

MONTREAL, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY. A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced the launch of free, ad-supported TV channels and premium SVOD services with thirteen major OTT providers: Alteox (Luxembourg), Amazon Prime Video Channels (Italy, Spain and Netherlands), ChannelBox (United Kingdom), Maskatel (Canada), Pluto TV (Latin America and United States), Pzaz (Global), Rakuten TV (Europe), Redbox (United States), Rostelecom (Russia), Ruutu (Finland), Samsung TV Plus (Brazil, Mexico, Netherlands and Sweden) Totalplay (Mexico) and Zeasn (Austria and Germany). These distribution agreements grow Stingray's audience over new platforms in new territories and add millions of potential viewers.

With this announcement, Stingray confirms new partnerships with Alteox, Pzaz, Ruutu and Zeasn, and solidifies existing relationships with Amazon Prime Video Channels, ChannelBox, Maskatel, Pluto TV, Rakuten TV, Redbox, Rostelecom, Samsung TV Plus and Totalplay. Stingray's reach and influence continues to grow at an accelerated rate.

"What attracts the world's biggest entertainment content providers to Stingray's music and lifestyle services is our expert curation and adaptability to varied platforms as technologies and audience needs evolve," said Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray. "We are thrilled to bring Qello Concerts by Stingray, Stingray Karaoke, Stingray Classica and Stingray Naturescape to new and existing partners looking to provide quality entertainment or respite and repose for their customers. With these new distribution agreements, we have grown our potential worldwide reach by over millions of viewers."

FAST Channels

Stingray's free ad-supported TV channels (FAST channels) offer audiences a way to access music and lifestyle content at no extra cost through free streaming services. Stingray's content does not require additional subscriptions since it is fully supported by ads.

Qello Concerts by Stingray - carried by ChannelBox, Pluto TV Latin America, Rakuten TV and Zeasn - features concert-films and award-winning music documentaries from the biggest and most influential artists, bands, and musicians.

Stingray Karaoke - carried by Pluto TV Latin America, Rakuten TV, Samsung TV Plus Netherlands, Samsung TV Plus Sweden and Zeasn - includes all the top songs to sing along to from golden oldies to today's hits. They range from rock and pop to children's classics and songs in the style of today's top-charting artists.

Stingray Classica - carried by Pluto TV United States and Zeasn - features breathtaking excerpts of orchestral performances, operas, and ballets including the grandest, most popular classical musical productions filmed from famed opera houses and theatres around the world.

Stingray Naturescape - carried by ChannelBox, Pluto TV Latin America, Rakuten TV, Redbox, Samsung TV Plus Brazil, Samsung TV Plus Mexico and Zeasn - offers an escape to a world of stunning nature scenes, all set to peaceful soundtracks.

SVOD Services

These premium entertainment services bring subscribers sold-out concert performances by today's biggest headliners, a collection of beautiful classical music, operas, and ballets from around the world, and exceptional karaoke for music fans to sing their hearts out.

Qello Concerts by Stingray - carried by Alteox, Amazon Prime Video Channels Netherlands, Maskatel, Pzaz, Rostelecom and Ruutu.

Stingray Classica carried by Totalplay.

Stingray Karaoke - carried by Alteox, Amazon Prime Video Channels Italy, Amazon Prime Video Channels Spain and Amazon Prime Video Channels Netherlands.

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading global music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, over 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, FAST channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 160 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 160 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com

