Stilo International Announces Analyzer 1.0: Free Content Reuse Analysis Tool

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stilo ( https://www.stilo.com) is excited to announce a free content reuse analysis tool, Analyzer 1.0, that enables users to pinpoint cost savings for implementing a reuse strategy across an entire document corpus. Analyzer allows users to identify content reuse across multiple source formats (e.g., MS Word, FrameMaker, and HTML) by providing an interactive GUI and detailed graphical reports.

To begin, content is uploaded to the portal and immediately analyzed. The analysis looks for both exact and near matches, and will report separate results for paragraphs, tables, images, and spans. Upon completion, users will be provided with their very own custom portal in which they can analyze results, investigate opportunities, tailor cost figures, and export detailed reports.

"Reuse analysis is a critical step for many organizations investigating the move to structured content, and in particular, structured XML," says Bryan Tipper, CEO of Stilo. "With Analyzer, users now have access to a free tool that can report statistics such as exact matches, near matches, and most importantly, potential content reuse. In addition, an interactive sequence browser within Analyzer provides clarity on the number of content reuse opportunities and where those opportunities can be found."

To get started with a free content reuse analysis, users should visit: https://www.stilo.com/analyzer/.

About Stilo InternationalStilo develops tools to help organizations automate the conversion of content to XML and build XML content processing components integral to enterprise-level publishing solutions. Operating from offices in the UK and Canada, Stilo supports commercial publishers, technology companies and government agencies around the world in their pursuit of structured content. For more information, visit https://www.stilo.com/about.

