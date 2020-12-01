Stilla Technologies Launches Its Brand-new Line Of Naica® PCR Reagents And Announces A Partnership With ID-Solutions To Commercialize The IDENTIFY Kit Line

The naica® PCR mixes are specifically developed for optimized Crystal Digital PCR™ assays on the naica® system and the IDENTIFY kit line offers a range of full solutions for digital PCR applications in oncology. Both reagent lines are now available for purchase.

PARIS, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stilla Technologies, a leading European provider of pioneering solutions for high-precision genetic analyses, just introduced a dedicated digital PCR MIX reagent line for optimal performance with Crystal Digital PCR™ : the naica ® multiplex PCR MIX and the naica ® PCR MIX. These new reagents are ready-to-use solutions optimized for performance and robustness for digital PCR applications. The reagents are available at both 5x and 10x concentrations, making these PCR mastermixes the highest concentrated for digital PCR applications. These highly concentrated PCR mastermixes maximize the sensitivity of customers assay by increasing sample uptake and by lowering the assay's limit of detection.

Stilla Technologies also announced its partnership with ID-Solutions 1 to commercialize directly the IDENTIFY kit line, thereby providing a range of ready-to-use oncology kits for detecting multiplexed mutation panels using the naica ® system. With this partnership, the two companies aim to offer standard operating procedures and diagnostic tools to meet the urgent clinical needs for highly sensitive and easy-to-use workflows in oncological applications.

"We are very excited to add these new product lines to our portfolio: the naica ® PCR MIX is the cornerstone of our strategy towards full solutions for digital PCR on the naica ® system. It's built for performance and enables robust application development on our platform. The IDENTIFY kit line is the first of such full solutions for oncology applications, demonstrating the power of our multiplexing approach to digital PCR," said Rémi Dangla, Cofounder and CEO of Stilla Technologies.

About Stilla's naica ®systemThe naica ® system is a highly sensitive digital PCR solution that runs on the company's next-generation genetic testing and nucleic acid quantification technology, Crystal Digital PCR™. The naica ® system is uniquely capable of characterizing multiple types of nucleic acids with its three-color detection capability. Its ease-of-use and fast time-to-results — in two hours and 30 minutes —set this innovative technology apart in the digital PCR market. The naica ® system supports a wide-range of genetic tests and molecular biology assays — including liquid biopsy tests for cancer diagnostics, viral load quantification, chimerism monitoring, pre-natal testing, and GMO detection. Overall, the naica ® system superior performance makes it a preferred technology for precision medicine research and therapeutic monitoring.

About Stilla TechnologiesFounded in 2013 at Ecole Polytechnique, Stilla Technologies is a Paris-based European life sciences company that focuses on accelerating the development of next-generation genetic tests by providing a ground-breaking and flexible digital PCR (dPCR) solution: the naica ® system. Taking advantage of cutting-edge microfluidic innovations, Stilla aims to make dPCR a lab commodity for all areas of the life sciences. Stilla actively advises and supports its customers worldwide through its dynamic and multidisciplinary R&D team, with expertise spanning from microfluidics to chemistry, including molecular biology and AI. www.stillatechnologies.com

1 ID-Solutions is a French company that offers an innovative, reliable and standardized tool for research and development in oncology diagnostics on circulating cell-free DNA from liquid biopsies and tumor DNA from solid biopsies.

