Stifel Welcomes Lake Wealth Management Group, Opens Two New Offices In Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) - Get Stifel Financial Corp. Report today announced that the Lake Wealth Management Group has joined the firm's broker-dealer subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated.

Consisting of financial advisors Tim Kertz, Joe Hartman, and Elgin Rees, the team has 55 years of collective investment industry experience and comes to Stifel from Wells Fargo Advisors, where they were responsible for $330 million in client assets. The Lake Wealth Management Group will be serving clients from two new Private Client Group offices in Lake Ozark and California, Missouri, along with the firm's existing office in Frontenac, Missouri.

"Over the past few years, I have watched Stifel invest in their advisors, their firm, and most importantly, their clients. Those investments have fueled the growth of their organization, making them an industry leader in client satisfaction," said Mr. Kertz. "My philosophy as a leader and our team's philosophy is simple: Take care of those who take care of you. We believe Stifel gives us the best opportunity to take great care of our clients. I am excited and proud to have our team and our friends joining Stifel."

"The team recognized that Stifel offers the resources, technology, and support they need to serve their clients, along with a unique advisor-centric culture that truly values their entrepreneurial spirit," said Jim Zemlyak, Co-President of Stifel. "I've known Tim since his days at A.G. Edwards, and I've watched the success he has had leading the Greater Missouri and St. Louis Markets. He is a proven leader in the industry, and we are proud to have him take the next step in his career by joining us as a Regional Director for Stifel, in addition to continuing to provide high-level service to his clients."

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) - Get Stifel Financial Corp. Report is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's website at www.stifel.com.

For further information, contact Brian Spellecy (314) 342-2000