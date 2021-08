Stifel Declares Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend And Declares Preferred Stock Cash Dividend

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) - Get Report today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.15 per share, payable September 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2021.

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend on the outstanding shares of its 6.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (the "Series B Preferred Stock"), 6.125% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (the "Series C Preferred Stock"), and 4.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (the "Series D Preferred Stock"). The declared cash dividend on the Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock is for the period from June 15, 2021, up to, but excluding, September 15, 2021. The declared cash dividend on the Series D Preferred Stock is for the period from the date of issuance on July 22, 2021, up to, but excluding, September 15, 2021. The declared cash dividend equated to approximately $0.390625 per depositary share, or $390.625 per share of the Series B Preferred Stock outstanding. The declared cash dividend equated to approximately $0.3828125 per depositary share, or $382.8125 per share of the Series C Preferred Stock Outstanding. The declared cash dividend equated to approximately $0.168750 per depositary share, or $168.750 per share of the Series D Preferred Stock outstanding. The cash dividends are payable on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 1, 2021.

As previously announced, the Board of Directors approved the redemption of the outstanding shares of its 6.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (the "Series A Preferred Stock"), on August 20, 2021. The declared cash dividend on the Series A Preferred Stock is for the period from June 15, 2021, up to, but excluding, August 20, 2021. The declared cash dividend equated to approximately $0.2864583 per depositary share, or $286.4583 per share of the Series A Preferred Stock. The Series A Preferred Stock holders on August 20, 2021 will be entitled to receive the redemption payment and the accrued dividends.

The Company's Series A Preferred Stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SF PrA", the Company's Series B Preferred Stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SF PrB", the Company's Series C Preferred Stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SF PrC", and the Company's Series D Preferred Stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SF PrD."

Stifel Company Information Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) - Get Report is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended that are based upon our current expectations and projections about future events. We intend for these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we are including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. In addition, our past results of operations do not necessarily indicate our future results. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include: the ability to successfully integrate acquired companies or the branch offices and financial advisors; a material adverse change in our financial condition; the risk of borrower, depositor and other customer attrition; a change in general business and economic conditions; changes in the interest rate environment, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation and regulation; other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, geopolitical and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing and services. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. We disclaim any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Stifel Investor Relations Joel Jeffrey, (212) 271-3610 investorrelations@stifel.com