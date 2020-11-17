STG Logistics Joins CargoNet Cargo Theft Prevention And Recovery Network

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STG Logistics, Inc., has become a member of CargoNet, a nationwide network of law enforcement, cargo owners, transportation providers and others providing a unique layered approach to cargo security with proactive deterrence and prevention methods, extensive recovery assistance, coordinated theft communications, combined with education, awareness and cargo theft trend analytics.

STG operates more than sixty facilities nationwide in addition to our trucking services and invests heavily in cargo theft and prevention through training, education and technology. Membership in CargoNet provides STG additional education and resources that, together, increase awareness of the risk of cargo theft, provides additional intelligence, alerts and substantially increases the likelihood of successful cargo recovery.

"The two key parts of CargoNet that are most attractive to STG are intelligence and reporting," says Salvatore DiDonato, STG's Chief Information Officer. "First, increased activity in a particular location or commodity will be available to us to proactively warn relevant managers and staff to have increased awareness and vigilance. Second, in the event of a theft, we can report that theft to a centralized database and if the cargo is recovered or appears in commerce, we are alerted and can notify the cargo owner."

"We're excited to join a network that already includes many of our customers today," DiDonato continues.

STG Logistics joins a network of organizations across four sectors of business including transportation, law enforcement, insurance and retail. The program has demonstrable successes across the country where CargoNet members have reported losses that led to cargo recovery of commodities such as medical equipment, chocolate, and bacon. Even better, CargoNet advanced intelligence headed off imminent threats of theft of both cargo as well as tractors and trailers.

The benefits of CargoNet membership will stretch across all three of STG's key businesses, shares Dave Sosnowski, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

"Whether in our Container Freight Services, Contract Logistics Services or Customized Transportation Services groups, the ever-present threat of theft exists. By joining a number of our existing customers who are already members and extending this benefit to the rest of our clients, we increase the trust they have in us as one of the industry leaders in the field of managed outsourced services."

About STG Logistics

STG Logistics is a leading asset-light provider of complex and highly customized logistics and transportation services focused on the global supply chain and a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners. The company's comprehensive suite of services includes value-added contract services and specialized warehousing including container freight management, inventory management, distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment as well as multi-modal ground transportation. With a network of over 30 multi-purpose technology-enabled facilities, 60 partner locations, and numerous transportation partners, STG provides its customers with one of the most expansive import/export solutions in North America. STG operates U.S. Customs Bonded, TSA certified, and International Free-Trade Zone facilities.

To learn more about STG Logistics, go to www.stgusa.com.

Photos: https://www.prlog.org/12846944

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stg-logistics-joins-cargonet-cargo-theft-prevention-and-recovery-network-301174292.html

SOURCE STG Logistics