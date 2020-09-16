Stewart Title Strengthens Operations In Alaska With The Acquisition Of Yukon Title Team

Stewart Title today announced the acquisition of Yukon Title Company, Inc.'s offices and the employment of the Yukon Title team. Yukon Title has been a leading provider of title and escrow services across the state of Alaska, operating offices in Fairbanks, Anchorage and Wasilla.

"As an underwriting partner of Yukon Title for many years, we have seen firsthand the solid impact they've had on the Alaska community by providing exceptional title and escrow service during the home buying and selling process," said Wyomia Clifton, Group Senior Vice President, Stewart Title. "I couldn't be more excited to welcome the talented team at Yukon to the Stewart family and look forward to working with them to further enhance the Stewart brand in Alaska."

"This is another example of Stewart finding a like-minded title agency that puts an emphasis on customer service and relationship building," said Stewart Group President Steve Lessack. "As we build the Premier Title Services Company, targeted investments like this creates a mutually beneficial environment that allows us to be a leader."

"The Yukon Title team is thrilled to become a part of the Stewart family," said Beverly Floerchinger, Yukon Title CEO. "For more than 25 years, our commitment has been to provide our customers with service and expertise they can rely on, and now with Stewart's financial strength and resources, our team can grow and continue to deliver for our Alaska customers."

Stewart Title is a leading title underwriter and provider of title and settlement services to residential, commercial, lenders and other real estate customers.

