Stewart Title Hires New Group Senior Vice President For Southwest Direct Operations

Stewart Information Services Corporation announced today that Ryan Swed has been hired as the new Group Senior Vice President for the Southwest, responsible for overseeing Direct Operations in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Colorado.

Prior to joining Stewart, Swed worked at First American Title and its subsidiaries since 2010, with steadily increasing responsibility, eventually becoming Managing Director of the Midwest, which consisted of 10 states and approximately 1,000 employees. Earlier in his career Swed worked for other financial institutions such as The Vanguard Group and Bank of America.

"Ryan brings a tremendous amount of experience and success in the title and escrow industry, and we are pleased to have him as part of our Direct Operations leadership team," said Steve Lessack, Group President, Direct Operations. "As Stewart strives to be the Premier Title Services Company, it's important we have leaders like Ryan who know what it takes to succeed in this industry. We are looking forward to continued focus on growing our market in the Southwest region."

"Having watched Stewart as a competitor for some time, and getting to know the current Executive Team, I believe in Stewart's vision for what it is and what it is becoming. The momentum they've built is both exciting and real, and I look forward to the opportunities ahead," said Swed.

Swed earned his undergraduate degree in Political Science/Public Law from University California at San Diego, Thurgood Marshall College, as well as his Juris Doctor degree from Fowler School of Law at Chapman University.

About Stewart

