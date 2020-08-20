Stewart Title Enhances Strategic Operations With Hiring Of New Executive Vice President Of Enterprise Operations

Stewart Information Services Corporation announced today that Louis Pontani has been hired as the new Executive Vice President of Enterprise Operations, responsible for driving the company's strategic operational priorities and digital strategy for...

Stewart Information Services Corporation announced today that Louis Pontani has been hired as the new Executive Vice President of Enterprise Operations, responsible for driving the company's strategic operational priorities and digital strategy for enterprise operations, specifically Agency Services.

"As we continue to evolve and innovate, especially in this current environment, the operational experience Lou has is critical to our continued success," said Fred Eppinger, Stewart Title CEO. "As we build the Premier Title Services Company, Lou's knowledge of emerging technologies gives him invaluable expertise as we define our overall enterprise strategy."

Prior to joining Stewart, Pontani was Chief Administrative Officer for First American Title, where he drove enterprise innovation by leading numerous key internal operations groups including Agency, Direct, Commercial, IT, Sales and Marketing, with the ultimate goal of helping grow new and established title agencies who serve emerging brokerage businesses, traditional brokerages and lenders.

"With 25 years of mortgage, title, and real estate industry experience, Lou knows what it takes to transform our industry," said Brad Rable, Chief Information Officer, Stewart Title. "We will look to Lou to spearhead our strategy for Stewart's title production, centralized servicing and digital solutions targeted to advance both Direct and Agency customers, while supporting Stewart's vision and overall growth strategy."

"The opportunity to participate in the accelerated growth of a respected and time-honored company like Stewart is an opportunity that happens once in a career," said Pontani. "I am thrilled to be a part of this journey and look forward to working with the team."

Pontani earned his bachelor's degree in Political Science and Government from Villanova University, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Gettysburg College.

About Stewart

Stewart Information Services Corporation ( NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we believe in building strong relationships - and these partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.™ More information is available at stewart.com, subscribe to the Stewart blog at blog.stewart.com, or follow Stewart on Twitter ® @stewarttitleco. Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200820005074/en/