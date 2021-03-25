Stewart Title Adds Industry Leader To Southern California Commercial Services Team

Stewart Title Commercial Services announced today that Peggy Sue Lane has joined the company as the new Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for Southern California, Arizona and Nevada.

"Peggy Sue is going to be a key part of our commercial strategy and the growth of our commercial footprint," said Tom Konkel, Commercial Services Director. "Her ability to connect with clients, build relationships and anticipate their title needs is an invaluable skillset. Not only does she understand their business needs, but she knows how to fulfill them as well. I couldn't be more excited to see how her unique approach to creating successful outcomes for clients fits into our goal of emerging as the premier title services company."

For the past nine years, Lane was a Vice President with First American Title Company. With more than 30 years in the title industry, she has a wide-ranging scope of experience spanning local and national markets and all asset classes. Throughout her career she has acquired a significant body of experience in the commercial and residential spaces, in effect working on an extensive variety of projects and transactions ranging from the straightforward to the highly complex.

"Peggy Sue is a valuable addition to our growing team, someone who brings years of experience and respect in both residential and commercial sales and operations," said Steve Lessack, Group President, Commercial Services. "Peggy Sue is widely considered a top sales executive in the industry, someone who comes to the organization with considerable geographical knowledge spanning the Western United States. Not only does she care about the clients, but she has the ability to build strong and lasting internal relationships, all of which are paramount to achieving Stewart's short-term and long-term goals."

"I have long believed that if you want to accomplish great things, you need great people alongside you, which is why I aligned with Stewart and their brand promise," said Lane. "Stewart knows that in a challenging real estate environment, our trusted relationships demand both creativity and performance. Keeping our eyes on the challenges our customers face and finding innovative ways to solve them is as important to our clients' success as it is to our own. I am truly excited to be a part of the Stewart team and the growth opportunities ahead of us."

Lane is a member of ULI, ICSC, CREW, BIA and the Desert Bar Association. She received her education from California State University in Sacramento. She can be reached at peggysue.lane@stewart.com.

