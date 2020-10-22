Stewart Expands Property Valuation Solutions Through Acquisition Of Pro Teck Valuation Intelligence

Stewart Appraisals Management, Inc., a subsidiary of Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) - Get Report, announced today its acquisition of Pro-Teck Services Ltd., DBA Pro Teck Valuation Intelligence, strengthening and expanding its scale in appraisal and valuation solutions. With more than 40 years of residential real estate experience, Pro Teck is an industry leader in property valuation services, including their proprietary technology Valuation Intelligence TM, a cloud-based fulfillment platform that provides the best residential real estate values and market information, as well as a SaaS solution to enable lenders to directly manage the appraisal process in-house.

"As we continue to invest in Stewart's future, this acquisition adds innovative technology, data and analytics to our growing valuation businesses, critical for driving future business," said Stewart CEO Fred Eppinger. "Pro Teck's added scale and capabilities takes us one step closer to becoming the Premier Title Services Company, allowing us to increase our services for our customers."

"Pro Teck's breadth of services strengthens our ability to provide a great customer experience," said Aaron Fowler, Senior Vice President at Stewart. "Our team is excited to work with our new colleagues and eager to begin collaborating with the entire Pro Teck team as we build the premier player in our industry."

Pro Teck provides customers with accurate and timely real estate information through a transparent process, exceeding industry standards in a complex regulatory environment. Pro Teck's Valuation Intelligence TM platform enables a single source of property valuations for mortgage originators, servicers and investors. Combining the best of market data and human insight, Pro Teck delivers a comprehensive suite of products including appraisals, desktop appraisals, BPOs, desktop reviews, AVMs, data/analytics and hybrid solutions.

"We are very excited to become part of the Stewart family," said Tom O'Grady, CEO of Pro Teck Valuation Intelligence. "Stewart's commitment to building their appraisal and valuation capabilities into a dominant market leader was attractive to us. With the strength of Stewart, and the synergies with Stewart's existing appraisal and valuation operations, we will be able to bring much greater value and competitive advantage to our clients."

In June, Stewart acquired United States Appraisals, a move that strengthened its offerings in Mortgage Originations. By adding Pro Teck's expertise in Capital Markets and Servicing, and additional scale in Origination Appraisals, Stewart has solidified itself as a national leader in title insurance, settlement services, appraisal/valuation, and other real estate services for lenders, consumer banks, servicers, investors and other mortgage industry partners.

Berkery Noyes served as exclusive financial advisor to Pro Teck Valuation Intelligence.

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

