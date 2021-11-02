Stewart Bolsters Operations In Pacific Northwest With Acquisition Of Rainier Title

Stewart Title today announced the acquisition of Rainier Title Company, a veteran title agency that has served the Pacific Northwest for more than 20 years. By joining forces with Rainier, Stewart further expands strengths and capabilities in the Pacific Northwest, becoming one of the market leaders. The partnership demonstrates Stewart's continued drive to become the Premier Title Services Company.

"The name Rainier Title is synonymous with quality service, an exceptional customer experience and accomplished associates," said Stewart Group President Steve Lessack. "The addition of Rainier creates additional growth opportunities for both teams and builds upon the momentum we've created across the country. We're excited about the possibilities this transaction brings with it and look forward to welcoming them to the Stewart family of companies."

"Since our founding, Rainier Title has been grounded in three principles - professionalism, knowledgeability and customer satisfaction. Throughout the transaction process, we have seen that we share those same values, and more, with the Stewart family," said Bill Bergschneider, CEO of Rainier Title. "This alignment of values made the decision to join forces with Stewart an easy one and helps us to provide the best transactional experience for our customers. We are excited about the opportunity to leverage the backing of the Stewart family of companies to continue to grow the Rainier Title brand."

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102006095/en/