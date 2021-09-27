Steward Partners Moves Up To #20 On Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms List

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners, an employee-owned, full-service wealth management firm associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), has been ranked #20 in Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms list for 2021, moving up from #24 in 2020. This is the sixth annual ranking of independent registered investment advisory (RIA) firms by Barron's.

"Our RIA growth over the past year has been spectacular. Steward Partners opened four new offices in three additional states, bringing 30 new advisors representing almost 3,000 clients despite the restrictions on travel, in-person meetings and other difficulties posed by the Covid pandemic," said James Gold, Steward Partners Global Advisory CEO. "We've attracted an outstanding group of advisors as partners and it's extremely gratifying to receive this recognition from a so highly respected source as Barron's ."

Steward Partners has been one of the fastest growing RIA firms since its launch in 2016. In its first inclusion on the Barron's Top 100 RIA Firm List last year, Steward Partners made the top 25 and has improved its standing to rank among the top 20 for 2021.

Barron's publishes a number of individual advisor and team- or firm-based rankings each year with the goal of shining a spotlight on the nation's best financial advisors and firms, with an eye toward raising standards in the industry. For wealth management professionals, they serve as an industry scorecard.

Positions on the list are based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria, including: the assets a firm manages and the revenue those assets generate; regulatory record; staffing levels and diversity; technology spending; succession planning, as well as additional metrics. The full Barron's Top 100 RIA Firm List is available here.

Steward Partners was also recently chosen as one of the Top Workplaces by The Washington Post and was also named to the 2021 Greater Washington Area Best Places to Work list, an annual awards program presented by the Washington Business Journal, marking the fifth consecutive year the company has been awarded this honor.

Other accolades Steward Partners has earned this year include having seven advisor partners named to the Forbes 2021 List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, an annual ranking spotlighting more than 5,000 advisors who are researched, interviewed, and assigned a ranking based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

With offices in Newtown, CT, Washington, D.C., Clearwater, FL, Andover and Boston, MA, Baltimore and Bethesda, MD, Portland, ME, St. Louis, MO, Hendersonville, NC, Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, NH, Paramus and Morristown, NJ, Albany and New York City, NY, Conshohocken, PA, Austin, Dallas and Houston, TX, McLean, McLean II, Norfolk and Richmond, VA, and Mequon, WI. Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth. For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.

About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,400 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are approximately $1.18 trillion as of 7/31/21.

Steward Partners Holdings, Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC maintain a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms, 2020. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. About 200 firms were nominated, with 100 being ranked. Participating firms were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Barron's is not affiliated with Raymond James.

The 2021 Washington Business Journal BPTW honor and the Washington Post's Top Workplace awards are not awarded based on investment advisory services rendered. This ranking is not indicative of advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Raymond James is not affiliated with Washington Business Journal or the Washington Post.

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years of experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Out of approximately 32,725 nominations, more than 5,000 advisors received the award. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. Please visit https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors for more info.

Media Contact: Michaela Morales JConnelly mmorales@jconnelly.com 973.224.7152

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steward-partners-moves-up-to-20-on-barrons-top-100-ria-firms-list-301385635.html

SOURCE Steward Partners Global Advisory