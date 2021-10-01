Steward Partners Global Advisory Welcomes O'Hare Wealth Management, A $420 Million Team In Wisconsin

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), has expanded its network with the addition of O'Hare Wealth Management affiliated with Steward Partners in Mequon, Wisconsin. The team, which is Steward's first team in the state, has $420 million in assets under management. Formerly with Merrill Lynch, the five-person partnership includes Managing Director/Wealth Managers John J. O'Hare II, CFA, John "JJ" O'Hare III, CPWA ®, and Gerald "Jerry" Jones, as well as Vice President, Senior Wealth Management Associate Amanda Sachs, CHFC ®, CFP ® and Vice President, Client Administrative Manager Megan Roder.

"This is a team that gets up every morning and asks the question, 'How can we positively impact our clients today?'. We're extremely proud of the fact that the O'Hare Wealth has joined Steward Partners as our first office in the Upper Midwest," said Chris Barton, Divisional President, Steward Partners Global Advisory. "Their work ethic and intense devotion to doing what's best for their clients has been the key to their success so far and we are committed to providing resources to help them grow even further as independent members of our partnership. The transition to independence will give them the freedom to provide a more personalized client experience."

"A decade ago, when I joined Merrill Lynch, that was the best platform for my clients, but the industry has changed considerably since then and we found that the Steward Partners platform gives us access to more resources which will allow us to do more and better things for our clients," explained John J. O'Hare II. "In addition, Steward's relationship with Raymond James and the new announced partnership with Goldman Sachs brings a tremendous amount of investment resources to our clients."

John O'Hare II spent the first 20 years of his career on Wall Street, where he was the manager of a multi-billion dollar mutual fund before returning to his Wisconsin roots to embark on a new path in wealth management. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst ® (CFA ®) designation and has an extensive background and depth of experience as an analyst and portfolio manager. He joined Merrill Lynch in 2011 where, as founder of The O'Hare Group, he was able to put his expertise to work creating investment portfolios and retirement strategies for high-net-worth clients.

The other two wealth managers John "JJ" O'Hare III and Jerry Jones also joined Merrill Lynch in 2011 and the three have been a team ever since. JJ O'Hare earned the Certified Private Wealth Advisor ® designation (CPWA ®) and works closely with clients on wealth management and wealth transition strategies. Jerry Jones has served clients in the financial services industry since 1986 and focuses on developing strategies for successful corporations, individuals, families, and business owners. Senior Wealth Management Associate Amanda Sachs has also been with the team since 2014, while Vice President, Client Administrative Manager Megan Roder joined in 2019.

"We've always limited the number of accounts each team member handles so we can get to know clients on a deep and intimate level," continued O'Hare. "We have also always operated as fiduciaries and made this move to independence because we want to be able to do more for our clients. With Steward Partners, we have a toolbox giving us access to the industry's best solutions and more opportunities to optimize our clients' wealth."

Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC). Steward Partners is one of the country's fastest growing independent wealth management firms and ranked #24 on Barron's list of Top RIAs in 2020. The company was recently chosen as one of the Top Workplaces by The Washington Post and was also named to the 2021 Greater Washington Area Best Places to Work list, an annual awards program presented by the Washington Business Journal, marking the fifth consecutive year the company has been awarded this honor.

With offices in Newtown, CT, Washington, D.C., Clearwater, FL, Andover and Boston, MA, Baltimore and Bethesda, MD, Portland, ME, St. Louis, MO, Hendersonville, NC, Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, NH, Paramus and Morristown, NJ, Albany and New York City, NY, Conshohocken, PA, Austin, Dallas and Houston, TX, McLean, McLean II, Norfolk and Richmond, VA, and Mequon, WI. Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth. For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,400 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are approximately $1.18 trillion as of 7/31/21.

Steward Partners Holdings, Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC maintain a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms, 2020. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. About 200 firms were nominated, with 100 being ranked. Participating firms were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Barron's is not affiliated with Raymond James.

The 2021 Washington Business Journal BPTW honor and the Washington Post's Top Workplace awards are not awarded based on investment advisory services rendered. This ranking is not indicative of advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Raymond James is not affiliated with Washington Business Journal or the Washington Post.

