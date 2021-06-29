Steward Partners Global Advisory Named A Best Place To Work For Fifth Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), has been named to the 2021 Greater Washington Area Best Places To Work list, an annual awards program presented by the Washington Business Journal, marking the fifth consecutive year the company has been awarded this honor.

"This award is important because it really comes from our partners here at Steward. They took the time to complete the survey and offer an honest assessment of how they feel about the firm," said Doug Kentfield, Head of Wealth Management, Steward Partners Global Advisory. "We not only want our partners to thrive here at Steward but also love their work. The entire leadership team is committed to seeing that we deserve to be on this list each and every year."

The Best Places to Work in Greater Washington awards honor the area's leading employers, companies and non-profits that go beyond the norm to foster an enjoyable and meaningful work environment for their employees. Companies are judged based on the results of an employee survey administered by Quantum Market Research. The survey evaluates companies in 15 different categories including team effectiveness, employee alignment with company goals, trust with co-workers and in senior leaders, feeling valued, communication and resources, and personal engagement.

The Washington Business Journal announced the top companies at an awards event in May and profiled the leading companies in the Washington Business Journal online .

Steward Partners is one of the country's fastest growing independent wealth management firms and ranked #24 on Barron's list of Top RIAs in 2020.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

With offices in Fort Collins, CO., Newtown, CT., Washington, D.C., Clearwater, FL., Shreveport, LA., Andover and Boston, MA., Baltimore and Bethesda, MD., Portland, ME., St. Louis, MO., Hendersonville, NC., Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, NH., Paramus and Morristown, NJ., Albany and New York City, NY., Conshohocken, PA., Austin, Dallas and Houston, TX., McLean, McLean II, Norfolk and Richmond, VA., Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth. For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.

Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,200 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are approximately $1.09 trillion as of 3/31/21.

Steward Partners Holdings, Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC maintain a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms, 2020. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. About 200 firms were nominated, with 100 being ranked. Participating firms were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance.

The 2021 Washington Business Journal BPTW honor is not awarded based on investment advisory services rendered. This ranking is not indicative of advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience.

