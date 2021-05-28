Steward Partners And Raymond James Update Custodial Relationship

WASHINGTON, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Holdings LLC, an employee-owned full-service independent partnership, and Raymond James announced today that Steward Partners plans to transition its advisors to Raymond James' RIA and Custody Services (RCS) platform as soon as practicable following all necessary regulatory approvals. Since Steward Partners' inception almost eight years ago, the two firms have enjoyed a strong, mutually beneficial working relationship and look forward to continuing their association into the future.Steward Partners' recent acquisition of Umpqua Investments included Umpqua's registered broker dealer, now called Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, which will help fuel the firm's growth plans. The ability to transition advisors and teams to a multi-custodial business model will create new opportunities for Steward Partners. Umpqua's broker dealer leadership team and 22 advisors managing $3.4 B in client assets joined Steward Partners last month following the deal closing."Raymond James and Steward Partners have benefited by collaborating to drive our growth through recruiting with great success," said Jim Gold, Steward Partners CEO. "We founded the firm nearly eight years ago with the support of the senior leadership team at Raymond James. Today we have 173 Advisors managing over $22 billion in client assets in 27 offices throughout the country. We appreciate the strong support of Raymond James as we transition to the RCS channel and continue evolving our business model. We will announce additional custodial partners soon as we continue focusing on our growth strategies in the years to come.""Transitioning to a multi-custodial model requires building out Steward's technology platform and partnership infrastructure," states Hy Saporta, Steward Partners' President and Chief Operating Officer. "Steward Partners, working with leading technology providers and consultants, is making a substantial investment of financial and firm resources to create an industry-leading advisor and client experience."

Scott Curtis, president of Raymond James' Private Client Group adds, "We're proud of our relationship with Steward Partners. Their impressive growth since inception significantly surpassed their original expectations and ours. Raymond James combination of full service resources, the integrated technology platform, and unique advisor-focused culture has been critical to Steward Partners' recruiting success over the past eight years. We look forward to continuing our relationship and supporting Steward's advisors and their clients for years to come."Steward Partners is one of the country's fastest growing independent wealth management firms and ranked #24 on Barron's list of Top RIA's in 2020. Steward also has been named to InvestmentNews and Washington Business Journal's "Best Places to Work" lists.

About Steward Partners Global AdvisoryWith offices in Newtown, CT., Washington, D.C., Clearwater, FL., Andover and Boston, MA., Baltimore and Bethesda, MD., Portland, ME., St. Louis, MO., Hendersonville, NC., Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, NH., Paramus and Morristown, NJ., Albany and New York City, NY., Conshohocken, PA., Austin, Dallas and Houston, TX., and Norfolk and Richmond, VA., Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth. For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.

About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,200 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are approximately $1.09 trillion as of 3/31/21.

Steward Partner Investment Solutions, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

Steward Partners Holdings, LLC and Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC are independent of Raymond James.

