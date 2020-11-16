Stevens Transport Announces Substantial Pay Increase For Their Drivers

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To show appreciation and commitment to their driving force, Stevens Transport, the largest refrigerated trucking company in Texas and North America's premier multi-modal, temperature-controlled freight carrier, will reward their drivers with a major pay increase in all divisions.

"During the past year, our drivers have shown incredible commitment and fortitude. To show our gratitude and appreciation, effective Nov. 16, 2020, we will be raising the pay for our drivers by as much as 14% in our OTR, dedicated, regional and team divisions," said Clay Aaron, President.

"Our success as an organization is a direct result of our professional driving force. They are handling increased demand and delivering for our customers every day. Our new pay package rewards them for their hard work and dedication," said Angela Horowitz, Vice President of Driver Resources.

"Bringing new drivers into the industry is extremely important. And our pay increase will also apply to these new drivers as well. First-year drivers will see pay increases of 14%, allowing them to earn up to $60,000 in their first year out of school," she added.

Starting pay under the new compensation plan in the OTR division could be up to 54 cents per mile, depending on level of experience. Drivers in the dedicated division can top out at 62 cents per mile depending on the division and experience level. Regional drivers earn up to 55 cents per mile under the new pay package, and Teams in the expedited division can start out as high as 56 cents per mile.

Stevens Transport has been consistently ranked in the top 100 of largest for-hire carriers in the United States and Canada, and services the largest Fortune 500 food distributors in the world with a network of operations throughout North America, Canada, and Mexico. Stevens maintains a competitive edge by providing asset-based services through over the road, regional, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, and 3PL competencies. Founded in 1980 by Steven L. Aaron with a fleet of 10 commercial trucks in Dallas, Stevens Transport is still family-owned and operated and remains debt-free.

To learn more about Stevens Transport, visit www.stevenstransport.com.

About Stevens Transport

Stevens Transport, Inc. is recognized as one of North America's premier multi-modal, temperature-controlled truckload carriers. The specialized nature of time-sensitive truckload shipments gives Stevens Transport a unique advantage in the supply chain marketplace as a logistics leader valued by a wide range of Fortune 500 ® customers. Beyond capacity-driven operations, Stevens Transport injects an unmatched integrity into a corporate business model that reflects more than 40 years of consistent growth and success. To learn more about Stevens, visit www.stevenstransport.com or find them Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/StevensTransport and Twitter at https://twitter.com/Drive4Stevens.

CONTACT:

Angela Aaron Horowitz

Stevens Transport

Vice President of Administration

ahorowitz@stevenstransport.com

Related Images

image1.jpeg

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stevens-transport-announces-substantial-pay-increase-for-their-drivers-301173872.html

SOURCE Stevens Transport