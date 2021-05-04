HOBOKEN, N.J., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stevens Institute of Technology, a premier research and technology-centric university in Hoboken, N.J., is continuing its collaboration with Noodle, the fastest growing online learning network in the country, to further broaden its offerings of online classes at the master's level.

Stevens Institute of Technology Continues Collaboration with Noodle to Add Three New Online Master's Degrees

This month, Stevens launched three new online master's degree programs, supported by a technologically advanced platform that features synchronous learning and interactive networking opportunities with world-class faculty and students. The three programs are:

Master of Science in Business Intelligence & Analytics / School of Business

Master of Engineering in Engineering Management / School of Systems & Enterprises

Analytics MBA / School of Business

The addition of these three new degrees underscores Stevens' commitment to provide programs that prepare students for some of the world's most in-demand professions. As part of Stevens' mission to inspire, nurture, and educate leaders in tomorrow's technology-centric environment, the online curriculum will support deep learning opportunities and further broaden the coding skills and technology tools students need to achieve the best possible career outcomes.

"Online studies are the future of professional graduate education, and the pandemic has underscored the value of remote degree programs such as those Stevens offers in collaboration with Noodle," said Christophe Pierre, Stevens' Provost and chief academic officer. "The launch of these three additional master's degree programs builds upon our successful partnership with Noodle, our many years of leadership in online studies and our reputation for providing high-quality, technology-focused graduate education."

This expansion marks the latest chapter in the partnership between Stevens and Noodle. In 2020, Stevens partnered with Noodle to expand and innovate the institution's renowned online programs through StevensOnline. The first phase of the partnership included the revision and growth of Stevens' existing online Master of Science in Computer Science and the launch of a new online Master of Science in Data Science, both in the Charles V. Schaefer, Jr. School of Engineering and Science.

"Stevens is building an impressive selection of in-demand, world-class programs with StevensOnline," Noodle CEO John Katzman said. "These three new programs broaden Stevens' impact as a leading technology-centric institution, and will open up its doors to hundreds more students."

StevensOnline offers 20 master's degrees in a wide range of fields, such as engineering, management, analytics, finance, computer science, and systems engineering.

U.S. News & World Report has ranked Stevens as one of the top institutions providing online graduate degrees, including Best Online Graduate Computer Information Technology (ranked No. 8), Best Online Engineering Specialties for Industrial (Systems) Engineering (No. 8), Best Online MBA Specialties for Business Analytics (No. 16) and Best Online Graduate Engineering (No. 21). Online programs at Stevens have consistently grown over the past few years; enrollment in fall 2020 was up 63 percent from the previous year.

Stevens has long been established as a technology-centric institution. It was the first university that required students to use a computer in the classroom and Stevens also developed one of the first intranets in the United States. The addition of these three new graduate degree programs illustrates Stevens' dedication to innovation and stellar learning opportunities as the institution continues to grow its rapidly expanding online programs that prepare students for some of the fastest-growing job sectors in the United States.

About Stevens Institute of Technology:

Stevens Institute of Technology is a premier, private research university situated in Hoboken, New Jersey. Since our founding in 1870, technological innovation has been the hallmark of Stevens' education and research. Within the university's three schools and one college, 7,300 undergraduate and graduate students collaborate closely with faculty in an interdisciplinary, student-centric, entrepreneurial environment. Academic and research programs spanning business, computing, engineering, the arts and other disciplines actively advance the frontiers of science and leverage technology to confront our most pressing global challenges. As Stevens celebrates its 150th anniversary, the university continues to be consistently ranked among the nation's leaders in career services, post-graduation salaries of alumni, and return on tuition investment.

About Noodle:Noodle is a certified B-corp, that creates excellent online and agile programs that elevate campus-wide teaching and technology. Since January 2019, Noodle has launched as many online programs with elite US universities as have all of our competitors combined. Our network of universities, higher education leaders, providers and students fuel innovation and efficiency in learning design, marketing, recruitment, technology, student and faculty support, and clinical placement. For more information, visit partners.noodle.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/noodleeducation and Twitter @NoodleEducation.

