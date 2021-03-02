Steven Nelson Returns To Federal Equipment Company

CLEVELAND, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Equipment Company welcomes Steven Nelson back to the organization as Vice President of Business Development. Nelson last worked for Federal Equipment in 2004.

Nelson returns to head business development for the chemical industry

A US Navy veteran, Nelson has been in the equipment business since 1983 and has excelled in many aspects, including auctions, liquidations, and buying machinery and equipment.

"Really excited to be returning to Federal Equipment Company after 17 years! They are an industry leader in used pharmaceutical and chemical equipment. Well respected and trusted for both sourcing equipment and disposing of surplus equipment," said Nelson.

At Federal Equipment Company, Nelson will be identifying opportunities to buy, auction, or liquidate idle and surplus equipment in pharmaceutical, chemical, and other material processing industries. His chemical industry equipment knowledge and experience makes him a valuable resource for anyone looking to source equipment as well.

Nelson will be establishing Federal Equipment Company's first office in the state of Texas. Company President, Adam Covitt, "Steve has been a deal-maker in the equipment industry for many years. He will immediately expand our capacity to service our customers - helping them turn idle equipment into cash and finding equipment for their operations that is available now with greatly reduced purchase prices versus new."

Steve Nelson can be reached at: +1 281-686-6979 steve@fedequip.com

Federal Equipment Company offers 60 years of expertise buying and selling pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment. We optimize the value you recoup for surplus equipment and ensure you get the equipment you need quickly from our broad, on-hand inventory of reliable used machines.

For more information about Federal Equipment Company: https://fedequip.com/+1 216-271-3500 marketing@fedequip.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steven-nelson-returns-to-federal-equipment-company-301237773.html

SOURCE Federal Equipment Company