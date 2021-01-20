Steven Mueller Joins Atlantic Home Mortgage's Alpharetta Branch

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier mortgage lender, Atlantic Home Mortgage (AHM) ( https://www.atlantichm.com) announced Steve Mueller has joined the company's Alpharetta, Georgia branch as a Mortgage Loan Officer.

Working in the industry for 5+ years in the early 2000s, Steve trained with some of the best minds in the business. He kept in constant contact with many of these leaders and mentors over the years to ensure he never was completely removed from the industry even when working in other areas.

"My experience spans all areas of mortgage lending. I started years ago primarily helping clients with refinancing properties, but over time helped more and more new home buyers with purchases. I'm very excited to have the opportunity to utilize all the skills I've developed over the years in different professional arenas to help my clients with the best financial decisions when it comes to their homes," said Mueller.

In addition to his lending career, Steve spent many years as the Operations Director for a Food Bank in Georgia. For over 6 years, he was able to work directly with the food insecure population in Northeast Georgia to help feed what is an overwhelming need.

"I've always had a passion for helping others. It's something that drives me forward every day. When you help a client in a situation that benefits not just their financial situation but also their entire life, that is truly inspiring. My experience with getting personal and understanding true needs helps me connect with my clients in ways that it might be more difficult for other lenders to do," said Mueller.

"We are all very excited for Steve to join the team. He is extremely well connected locally, and brings a lot of experience to the table," said Tony Davis, Founder of Atlantic Home Mortgage.

About Atlantic Home Mortgage

Atlantic Home Mortgage (AHM) was founded to provide a better way for people to obtain home loans. The client-centered company combines cutting-edge technology with experienced professionals to create a simple, transparent mortgage process. They keep overhead low by using technology to streamline many of the tedious parts of the mortgage process, passing the savings onto their clients. The approach seems to be working. In the past two years, AHM has funded over $300 million in new mortgage loans and experienced 650% revenue growth from 2018 to 2020.

For more information, visit https://www.atlantichm.com.

Media Contact: Larissa Negreiros 678-509-8765 289419@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steven-mueller-joins-atlantic-home-mortgages-alpharetta-branch-301211234.html

SOURCE Atlantic Home Mortgage