Steven Crim Joins AM LLC As Chief Government Affairs Officer

WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AM LLC , a public health firm supporting federal, state and local health departments, along with K-12 partners, to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in communities, is pleased to announce that Steven Crim has joined our executive team as AM's Chief Government Affairs Officer.

Crim brings with him years of experience as a government affairs professional with a demonstrated history of success managing multiple complex and simultaneous public affairs projects. He has provided strategic public affairs and government affairs consulting to businesses and organizations on a variety of issues, including public safety and health care. Before that he served as a Director of Public Affairs, and Senior Advisor to Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.

Most recently, Crim served in the State of Maryland's Department of Budget and Management where he provided strategic and communications expertise to the department during the pandemic. He also led an interagency workgroup focused on improving Maryland's vaccine rollout by breaking down healthcare data silos and ensuring equitable demographic distribution across the state.

His strong professional skills in creative problem solving, strategic planning, and team building make him an excellent partner in fostering the constructive relationships we need with local, state and regional government agencies committed to safely reopening schools this fall.

"I am excited to join my colleagues at AM LLC and grateful for the opportunity. To me, AM represents the future of public health and serves as a model for how we'll manage pandemics in the future, of which COVID-19 is probably the first of many," he says.

AM LLC is currently working nationwide with multiple states and public health agencies on testing, contact tracing, and vaccination programs. Counties, states, or K-12 partners that are interested in partnering with AM for COVID-19 mitigation support should contact Dr. Christopher K Orlea at c.orlea@amllc.co.

AM LLC was purpose-built to work with partners addressing large-scale public health challenges. AM LLC is able to design and quickly deploy tailored and scalable workforce solutions to help your organization with all aspects of contact tracing, testing, and vaccine programming. Learn more at https://amllc.co/.

