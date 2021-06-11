Steve Wozniak Prevails In Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The lawsuit brought against Steve Wozniak and Woz U regarding alleged copyright infringement related to a website for a Woz-branded tech school — which was never approved by Wozniak and never in operation —...

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The lawsuit brought against Steve Wozniak and Woz U regarding alleged copyright infringement related to a website for a Woz-branded tech school — which was never approved by Wozniak and never in operation — was resolved in favor of Wozniak and Woz U.

At the trial, the plaintiff failed to establish evidence of any wrongdoing on the part of Wozniak or Woz U. In the end, the jury deliberated for less than 30 minutes before rendering a verdict in favor of the Apple co-founder and Woz U.

"I am really pleased with the outcome of this lawsuit. From the time this issue was brought to my attention, I was confident that I would be vindicated by the facts surrounding the case since I had not seen or approved a demo site using my name. I'm glad the jury agreed," said Wozniak.

All other claims brought by the Plaintiff against Wozniak, including a claim for breach of contract, had already been resolved in favor of Wozniak prior to the commencement of the trial.

Wozniak further stated, "Given the fact that the lawsuit centered around the use of my own name and pictures on the non-existent website in question, it makes perfect sense that the jury would see that there was no copyright infringement on my part."

About Woz UWoz U is an Arizona-based digital learning eco-system designed to train, cultivate, and upgrade talent in technology fields to meet the workforce needs of today and the future. Through our Education-as-a-Service model and our proprietary learning experience platform, we offer customizable, career-focused training curricula to help individuals, businesses, and educational institutions meet their goals, achieve their business objectives, and enhance their education offerings. We're working to close the technology skills gap by elevating human capital and empowering individuals in high-demand technology careers, while adhering to the highest education and business standards.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steve-wozniak-prevails-in-copyright-infringement-lawsuit-301311006.html

SOURCE Woz U