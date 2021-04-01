Steve Roudebush Promoted To Director Of Design-Build Construction (EPC) At Total-Western, Inc.

PARAMOUNT, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Total-Western, subsidiary to Total-American, Inc., has promoted Steve Roudebush to Director of Design-Build Construction (EPC).

Mr. Roudebush will have responsibility over the entire Design-Build Construction (EPC) organization, including Operations. This will allow the company to further its commitment on delivering full life cycle solutions as a turn-key Design-Build-Operations-Maintenance partner for its clients in the Industrial space.

"There are two things that give me satisfaction and purpose in my role," said Mr. Roudebush. "The first is learning and teaching on the job; I am now in a position to hire skilled individuals and develop a highly functional team for our Operations group. Second is bringing value to clients; not all clients have a wealth of experience delivering on capital projects, so I enjoy helping customers understand how to optimize their investment in building a business enterprise."

Total-Western has had a long, rich history dating back to its creation in 1972. Through various acquisitions and organic growth in local markets, the company has continued to grow its footprint across the Western U.S. Now, Total-Western is a larger, more capable, and more complex enterprise than ever that demands growth in its leadership capacity and strength to continue to thrive.

"Steve brings with him a plethora of experience in the Industrial Design-Build space, delivering on projects from a few million dollars to $300 million plus, that has earned him a strong reputation in the industry," said Payman Farrokhyar, President of Total-Western. "We couldn't have asked for a better leader in this role."

Steve has worked as an engineer and project manager for more than 40 years at various companies, including ARCO, Ciba Geigy, Jacobs Engineering, Tesoro and Marathon. In his previous roles, he oversaw multiple refinery, bio-pharmaceutical, power, and semi-conductor projects, and led EPC teams through all phases of project execution. He has led teams of more than 200 people on projects of various sizes, from small to mid-size to large projects over $100 million.

Mr. Roudebush earned his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and his MBA in Business Administration from Pepperdine University.

About Total-Western, Inc. ( www.total-western.com) Total-Western provides comprehensive design-assist, construction, maintenance, operations, fabrication, and specialty services to customer assets throughout the Western and Mid-Western United States. The company was founded in 1972 and has six regional locations throughout California, Nevada, and Washington. On every job, Total-Western implements their PASS program to ensure that every task is performed with safety, quality, cost effectiveness and personal accountability in mind.

About Total-AmericanTotal-American Investment Company was formed in 2015 and is the parent corporation to Total-Western, Inc. and California Spectra Instrumentation, Inc. (Spectra). The company's subsidiaries provide multi-disciplined industrial maintenance and construction contracting services in the petrochemical, energy, renewable fuels, manufacturing, and other heavy industries.

Total-American is a privately held corporation headquartered in Paramount, Calif. and part of the Bragg family of companies, which include Bragg Crane Service, Bragg Crane & Rigging, Heavy Transport, Coastline Equipment, APS and JBA.

