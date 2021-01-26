Steve Carlile Named Chief Marketing Officer At Younique

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Carlile has been appointed as Younique's Chief Marketing Officer. In this new role, Carlile will oversee Younique's branding, product marketing, digital innovation, and product development.

"Where Steve leads, innovation follows," said Younique Chief Executive Officer Kristi Hubbard. "He brings to the table not only an impressive amount of e-commerce and direct-selling executive leadership but also a passion for building meaningful connections with both clients and contemporaries. He's a natural mentor and leader who's adept at keeping up with the breakneck pace of global marketing, and we're thrilled to add him to our executive team."

A proven C-suite executive with a passion for global growth and a record of successful brand transformations, Carlile is a formidable force in the world of integrated campaign strategy. He's known for his innovative digital branding expertise and marketing practices that both increase revenue and improve customer experience.

Carlile has spent two decades building global brands through marketing. He most recently led global marketing at Isagenix International, where he oversaw a holistic brand redesign and digital transformation with a focus on enhanced user experience, elevated imagery, messaging, and brand positioning.

The first 16 years of Carlile's career were with global direct sales company Nu Skin in a variety of progressive roles, most recently serving as Head of Global Digital Marketing and CXM. In this role, he established Digital Centers of Excellence to drive digital transformation globally. Carlile also served as CMO at Solo Stove, where he developed the company's first user personas, brand identity, messaging hierarchy, and integrated advertising plan.

"Being chosen to lead Younique's team of talented and innovative marketers and developers is an honor," Carlile said. "As I interacted with Derek, Melanie, and Kristi, it was clear that the fit was natural, and that our visions aligned to continue building the Younique brand as a constant disrupter in the industry. I can't wait to realize the many opportunities that lie ahead."

ABOUT YOUNIQUEYounique is the first direct sales company to pioneer the social media-based business model. Founded by brother-sister team Derek Maxfield and Melanie Huscroft, Younique offers women the opportunity to look and feel great while helping advance the brand's mission to uplift, empower, validate, and ultimately build self-esteem in women around the world. A mission-based company, Younique proudly supports The Younique Foundation with 10% of the profits from the sale of Younique products donated to support survivors of sexual abuse. For more information, please visit Youniqueproducts.com or on Instagram @younique_corporate.

ABOUT THE YOUNIQUE FOUNDATIONThe Younique Foundation began in 2015. Retreat and support services are offered to adult female survivors of child sexual abuse. Coping skills, peer-led support groups, and education resources are available. The Younique Foundation is a public 501(c)(3) nonprofit that depends greatly on the generosity of the public. For more information, please visit YouniqueFoundation.org or DefendInnocence.org.

###

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steve-carlile-named-chief-marketing-officer-at-younique-301214581.html

SOURCE Younique