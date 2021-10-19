Stevanato Group Wins Pharma Innovation Award For AI-ready Vision Robot Unit (VRU)

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) ("the Company"), a global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries, has been recognized as a winner of Pharma Manufacturing...

Stevanato Group (STVN) ("the Company"), a global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries, has been recognized as a winner of Pharma Manufacturing magazine's 2021 Pharma Innovation Award for its AI-ready Vision Robot Unit (VRU) - a robotic human-like inspection unit.

Stevanato Group's VRU inspection system is an autonomous module capable of automatically inspecting both cosmetic and particle properties without human intervention. Designed to meet emerging "smart factory" needs for high flexibility and inspection performance, the VRU can be used in a broad array of applications in the pharma development and manufacturing landscape, including small batches, high value drugs, and cell and gene therapies.

The Pharma Innovation Awards are Pharma Manufacturing's annual celebration of new technologies and services that help advance product quality, risk reduction and manufacturing efficiency. They are presented to companies who listen to the needs of the market and their customers and have distinguished themselves as leaders in pharmaceutical equipment and technology.

"I am thrilled that the outstanding work of the Stevanato Group team has been recognized by Pharma Manufacturing magazine with a 2021 Pharma Innovation Award. As a result of our fully integrated offering, Stevanato Group engineers are able to gain unique insights into each stage of the drug development and delivery process enabling them to bring crucial automation to container inspection with this AI-ready, and now award winning, VRU," said Raffaele Pace, Stevanato Group Vice President of Operations Engineering.

Stevanato Group plans to provide live demonstrations of the VRU among other manufacturing and service solutions at INTERPHEX NYC, Booth #2477 at the Javits Center from October 19-21, 2021.

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group's core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients. To learn more, visit stevanatogroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements. The words "plans", "can be" and similar expressions (or their negative) identify certain of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the use of the VRU and the live demonstrations of the VRU. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements involve inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond the Company's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of regulators and other factors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005779/en/