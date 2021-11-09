Sterling Selected By FINRA As Fingerprint Services Provider

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Check Corp. (STER) (" Sterling"), a leading provider of background and identity services, today announced that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) selected the company as the regulator's designated fingerprint services provider. Under this arrangement, Sterling will process and submit fingerprints to the Department of Justice (FBI) on behalf of FINRA for broker-dealer firms and funding portals.

"Sterling is thrilled to be named FINRA's designated fingerprint services provider, and we look forward to bringing our modern, streamlined fingerprint processing and submission solution to broker-dealer firms and funding portals," said Sterling CEO Josh Peirez.

By providing an optimized and technically advanced fingerprinting experience, Sterling delivers an innovative and modern solution for the financial services industry. Sterling provides state-of-the art technology, processing efficiencies, and reduced pricing to firms for their fingerprinting needs, integrating fingerprint processing and submission service into the processes that firms and fingerprint service providers rely on for identity firmographics.

FINRA will require broker-dealer firms and funding portals, or their designated vendors, to route all fingerprints to Sterling under the new process, starting December 6, 2021. For more information on how to transition to the new fingerprint process, firms should visit sterlingcheck.com/FINRA.

About SterlingSterling — a leading provider of background and identity services — offers background and identity verification to help over 40,000 clients create people-first cultures built on a foundation of trust and safety. Sterling's tech-enabled services help organizations across all industries establish great environments for their workers, partners, and customers. With operations around the world, Sterling conducts more than 75 million background checks annually. Visit us at sterlingcheck.com/.

About FINRAFINRA is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to investor protection and market integrity. It regulates one critical part of the securities industry—brokerage firms doing business with the public in the United States. FINRA, overseen by the SEC, writes rules, examines for and enforces compliance with FINRA rules and federal securities laws, registers broker-dealer personnel and offers them education and training, and informs the investing public. In addition, FINRA provides surveillance and other regulatory services for equities and options markets, as well as trade reporting and other industry utilities. FINRA also administers a dispute resolution forum for investors and brokerage firms and their registered employees. For more information, visit www.finra.org.

CONTACT:Jamie Serino jamie.serino@sterlingcheck.com