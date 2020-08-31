Sterling Releases Research With SIA Analyzing The Impact Of COVID-19 On The Future Of Employment Background Screening And Identity Verification

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling, a leading provider of background and identity services, today released new research, Beyond COVID-19: The Future of Background Screening & Identity Verification , authored in partnership with Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. The comprehensive report provides an analysis of best practices and recent developments in background screening and identity verification in the staffing industry, while offering guidance as we continue navigating the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Background and identity services are integral parts of the value equation of staffing firms, who are being uniquely impacted by COVID-19 and its effects on the hiring landscape. With SIA as our partner on this initiative, we are pleased to present our research findings designed to help staffing firms—and their clients—navigate the pandemic and emerge from this crisis with strength and agility," said Josh Peirez, CEO, Sterling.

Commissioned by Sterling, SIA interviewed a cross-section of executives and experts throughout the staffing industry, the provider community, and legal experts, and conducted an in-depth analysis of findings and research across the background screening industry. In addition, this report offers two Sterling client case studies to provide practical challenges and guidance that demonstrate the application and effectiveness of the best practices presented.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has created a sudden and urgent need for staff in certain areas of healthcare, distribution, and retail grocery, highlighting the need for technology that makes background screening faster while reducing cost and manual error," said Barry Asin, President of SIA. "As staffing companies make decisions as to their background screening processes and how they are integrated with their overarching business strategy, this report is designed to help them be agile and responsive to change."

Vincenza Caruso-Valente, General Manager of Sterling's Staffing, Retail, and Franchise group, said, "These research findings will help provide guidance to staffing firms of all sizes, as they continue to grapple with the massive change and disruption that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought. Amid the mass adoption of remote working and virtual hiring, larger candidate pools, and general uncertainty, staffing firms are challenged to find new, more efficient and effective processes as they strive to bring the right talent to their clients while managing safety risks and compliance challenges with those workers. We believe there will be an emerging set of best practices that staffing executives need to know to help them navigate the uncertainty of this time while enabling them to build strong, resilient foundations of trust and safety."

Beyond COVID-19: The Future of Background Screening & Identity Verification is a staffing executive's guide on how to deliver trust, safety, and compliance for clients and improve the candidate experience. The 15-page report features sections on:

Optimizing Quality, Efficiency, Cost, Risk in a Changing Environment

Establishing Identity as the First Step

End-to-end Digitization of Criminal Record Checks

Legal and Compliance Considerations

Looking Ahead

The full report can be viewed at https://hubs.ly/H0vfgjd0.

