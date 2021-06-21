Sterling Organization Strengthens Senior Management Team, Hiring Bob Dake As COO Of Retail

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Organization, a vertically integrated private equity real estate investment firm, headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL, is pleased to welcome Bob Dake to its leadership team as Chief Operating Officer, Retail. Mr. Dake will formally start at Sterling on July 19, 2021, and will be responsible for and oversee the firm's retail real estate operating assets. He will lead the leasing, lease administration, property management, property marketing, and construction teams for a growing portfolio of retail real estate assets currently consisting of approximately 60 properties and more than 8 million square feet. Mr. Dake will sit on all the firm's retail fund investment committees.

"Our entire team is thrilled to be welcoming Bob to our senior leadership team," said Brian Kosoy, Managing Principal and CEO of Sterling Organization. "Bob is a proven dynamic leader and a highly respected Senior Executive who brings both tremendous experience and relationships to our team. We are excited to have Bob help guide our organization for many years to come as we navigate and capitalize on opportunities in a post-COVID-19 environment," added Brian Kosoy.

Mr. Dake joins Sterling from ShopOne Centers REIT where he most recently served as the firm's COO, overseeing a portfolio of grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centers across the country. Over the past decade, Mr. Dake has also held senior positions at Brixmor Property Group and Equity One. Mr. Dake is a Trustee of the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC), and in 2020, Mr. Dake was recognized as one of ICSC's 4 under 40 honorees. He holds a BA from Miami University of Ohio and a Certificate in Real Estate Finance and Investments from NYU, Schack Institute of Real Estate.

"I am thrilled to join the Sterling Organization, which has consistently proven to be a leading owner, operator, and manager of high-quality shopping centers throughout the United States. I believe my institutional experience and deep industry relationships will provide a fresh perspective and prove beneficial in further establishing the company as a best-in-class owner and operator of retail real estate." said Bob Dake.

Sterling Organization is a vertically integrated private equity real estate investment firm whose national platform is focused on investing in consumer-centric real estate assets that serve the LAST HOUR ® function within the retail supply chain. Sterling Organization's LAST HOUR ® is a combination of services which includes the investment in, planning for, development of, and/or operation of real estate assets and physical networks that include shopping centers, other traditional brick and mortar retail properties, Neighborhood Fulfillment Centers ™ , micro-fulfillment centers, logistics facilities and urban distribution centers that focus on and enable the efficient and rapid inventorying and distribution of consumer products to the ultimate customer resulting from their location or proximity to the population base they serve. From coast to coast, the West Palm Beach, FL based firm, and its principals, own more than 12 million square feet of real estate approaching $2.2 billion in value.

